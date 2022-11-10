Coach Robert Saleh told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports that the team plans to utilize Moore in the slot more moving forward.

After a strong rookie season during which he saw time both outside and in the slot, Moore has struggled as a sophomore. New York has used him predominantly as a decoy on the outside while featuring other options in the passing game, but more snaps in the slot could lead to more touches for the 5-foot-10 receiver. The Jets are on bye in Week 10, which will give Moore ample time to adjust to his new slot-heavy role before the team returns to action against the Patriots in Week 11.