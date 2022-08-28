Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Moore, along with the rest of the offensive starters, will play at least one quarter during Sunday's preseason finale, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

It'll be a chance for Moore to get additional reps with quarterback Joe Flacco, who likely will start Week 1 against Baltimore with Zach Wilson (knee) sidelined following surgery. While rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson has shown flashes during training camp, Moore still is expected to be the Jets' No. 1 wideout heading into the regular season.