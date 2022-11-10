Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that he plans to utilize Moore out of the slot more frequently following the team's Week 10 bye, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

After a strong rookie season during which he saw time both outside and in the slot, Moore has struggled as a sophomore. New York has used him predominantly as a decoy on the outside while featuring other options in the passing game, but more snaps in the slot could lead to more targets for the 5-foot-10 receiver. With the Jets on bye Week 10, Moore will have ample time to adjust to his new slot-heavy role before the team returns to action against the Patriots in Week 11.