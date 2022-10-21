Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Moore will not play Sunday versus the Broncos but "trading him is not an option," Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Moore isn't missing Sunday's game as punishment for his trade request, per Connor Hughes of SNY.tv, but simply because Saleh does not want the 22-year-old wideout taking the field in his current mental state. The 2021 second-round pick reportedly takes issue with his current role and lack of involvement on offense, which culminated in a Week 6 win that saw Moore go without a target from Zach Wilson. Until Moore's situation is sorted out, Braxton Berrios (back), Denzel Mims and Jeff Smith will see increased opportunities behind Corey Davis and Garrett Wilson.