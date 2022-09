Moore caught four of 10 targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 27-12 loss to the Bengals.

Moore tied Garrett Wilson for second on the team in targets -- one behind running back Breece Hall -- but failed to do much with the volume. Three consecutive pedestrian performances to open the season have Moore at just 12 catches for 139 yards heading into a Week 4 trip to Pittsburgh, but perhaps the expected change under center from Joe Flacco to Zach Wilson (knee) will get the second-year wideout going.