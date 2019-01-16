Tomlinson (foot) didn't sustain any fractured bones as a result of the December incident in which he dropped a weight on his foot, Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press reports.

Tomlinson landed on injured reserve ahead of the Jets' regular-season finale and consequently finished the 2018 season with eight receptions for 72 yards and no scores. Given the six-week timetable for his recovery, it's possible the tight end may not have required a stint on IR had he sustained the same injury earlier on in the year. In any case, Tomlinson remains under contract for through the 2019 season and he should be fully healthy by the tie OTAs kick off this spring.