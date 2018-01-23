Tomlinson caught eight of 11 targets for 121 yards and one touchdown during the 2017 season.

Tomlinson was primarily used as a run blocker during his 14 appearances this season, and with Austin Seferian-Jenkins an unrestricted free agent, it seems pretty likely that the Jets will try to bring the former, a restricted free agent, back. Nevertheless, even if he moves up the depth chart ahead of the 2018 season, there's little reason to believe he'll become a usable asset in most fantasy formats.