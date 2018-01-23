Jets' Eric Tomlinson: Catches eight passes in 14 games
Tomlinson caught eight of 11 targets for 121 yards and one touchdown during the 2017 season.
Tomlinson was primarily used as a run blocker during his 14 appearances this season, and with Austin Seferian-Jenkins an unrestricted free agent, it seems pretty likely that the Jets will try to bring the former, a restricted free agent, back. Nevertheless, even if he moves up the depth chart ahead of the 2018 season, there's little reason to believe he'll become a usable asset in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...