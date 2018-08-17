Jets' Eric Tomlinson: Catches two-yard pass
Tomlinson caught one of two targets for two yards in Thursday's 15-13 preseason loss to Washington.
Primarily used as a run blocker, Tomlinson is nearly guaranteed a roster spot in New York. His role isn't very fantasy-friendly, however.
