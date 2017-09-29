Play

Tomlinson (elbow) doesn't appear on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Tomlinson, who missed the past two games with an ailing elbow, was a full participant in practice Friday and appears to be good to go moving forward. However, as the No. 2 tight end on a desolate Jets offense, his upside is extremely limited.

