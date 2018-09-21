Tomlinson caught one of two targets for 14 yards in Thursday's 21-17 loss to Cleveland.

New York operated without No. 1 tight end Neal Sterling (concussion), but Tomlinson's role didn't change much, as the blocking specialist played 24 of a possible 63 snaps on offense. If he's not stepping up given the Jets' barren depth chart at his position right now, it's safe to say Tomlinson will never be a valuable fantasy commodity.