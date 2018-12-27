Tomlinson underwent surgery on his foot after dropping a weight on it Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Tomlinson was placed on injured reserve earlier Thursday, but the injury was previously undisclosed. The 26-year-old apparently had lacerations on multiple toes and wouldn't have been able to play Sunday against the Patriots, prompting the move. Jordan Leggett should serve as the Jets' No. 2 tight end in the season finale, and the team also signed Clive Walford to bolster their depth.