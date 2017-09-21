Jets' Eric Tomlinson: Does not practice Wednesday
Tomlinson (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
Tomlinson has not practiced since sustaining the injury in the season opener against the Bills. Jordan Leggett (knee) also did not practice, which leaves the reps at tight end to Will Tye and Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who is back from suspension.
