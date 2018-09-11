Tomlinson caught his only target for seven yards in Monday's 48-17, Week 1 win over the Lions.

Blocking is Tomlinson's forte, so it's not surprising that he wasn't very heavily involved in the offense. He played 29 of a possible 60 snaps, ranking third among Jets tight ends behind Neal Sterling (40) and rookie Chris Herndon (34).

