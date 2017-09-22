Jets' Eric Tomlinson: Ruled out for Week 3
Tomlinson (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Meanwhile, Jordan Leggett is doubtful and Will Tye is questionable, but the Jets' tight end corps will at least be bolstered in Week 3 by the return to the mix of Austin Seferian-Jenkins.
