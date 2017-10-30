Jets' Eric Tomlinson: Scores in loss to Falcons
Tomlinson scored a 20-yard touchdown on his lone target during Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Falcons.
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has dominated the tight end targets this season, and while Tomlinson was able to find the end zone Sunday, the former still finished five catches on five targets for 28 yards. Used more for blocking than pass catching, Tomlinson's fantasy value remains low despite Sunday's score.
