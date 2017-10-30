Tomlinson scored a 20-yard touchdown on his lone target during Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Falcons.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins has dominated the tight end targets this season, and while Tomlinson was able to find the end zone Sunday, the former still finished five catches on five targets for 28 yards. Used more for blocking than pass catching, Tomlinson's fantasy value remains low despite Sunday's score.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories