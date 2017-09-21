Play

Tomlinson (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.

Tomlinson hasn't practiced since sustaining the injury in the season opener against the Bills. Jordan Leggett (knee) also failed practice Wednesday, and if both remain out in Week 3 against the Dolphins, Will Tye and Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who is back from suspension, will likely share the snaps at tight end.

