Tomlinson (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills.

Tomlinson was the Jets' starter at tight end Sunday due to Austin Seferian-Jenkins (suspension) sitting out. The Jets are light at tight end because Jordan Leggett (knee) is unable to play as well, so if Tomlinson cannot return, Will Tye will be the last remaining healthy tight end on the roster.

