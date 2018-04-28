Jets' Foley Fatukasi: New York selects in sixth round
The Jets selected Fatukasi in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 180th overall.
Fatukasi isn't going to chase anyone down with his 5.29 speed, but he's a big tackle with good quickness and four years of starting experience. He could provide meaningful snaps on the interior off the bat if he makes some noise in training camp.
