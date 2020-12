Fatukasi was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Fatukasi was a close contact to someone who tested positive for the virus, but he has cleared the necessary protocols to return to team activities. The third-year nose tackle will be ready for Sunday's game against the Browns. He's been impressive of late, posting eight tackles (five solo), two sacks and a pass breakup over the past three games.