The Jets placed the franchise tag on Breece Hall on Tuesday, meaning he will play the 2026 campaign in New York. And now we hope. We hope that what we saw from Hall -- and mostly the Jets -- in 2025 won't happen again.

Hall struggled in 2025 with a career-worst 13.1 PPR points per game. He did that despite the first 1,000-yard season of his career with 1,065 yards on 243 carries in 16 games. He also had 36 catches for 350 yards on 48 targets, but he only scored a combined five touchdowns (four rushing).

Hall was very boom or bust last year with seven games at 15.6 PPR points or more and eight outings with 9.2 PPR points or less. Hall was great in Week 17 against New England with 20.9 PPR points, but he scored 8.3 PPR points or less in the previous three games when Fantasy managers needed him in the playoffs.

Heading into 2026, Fantasy managers should treat Hall as a No. 2 running back worth drafting in Round 4. But he could creep into Round 3 if the Jets improve their offense in free agency and the NFL Draft.

It will be hard to get much worse. The Jets were No. 29 in total yards and scoring in 2025, and they parted ways with offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand in January.

Former Colts and Panthers head coach Frank Reich is the new offensive coordinator, but nothing will feel good about the Jets offense if the quarterback situation remains unsettled. The Jets used three different starters in 2025 with Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor and Brady Cook, and we'll see who starts for them in 2026.

Fields is expected to be released, and Taylor is a free agent. He is open to a return, but the Jets might want to overhaul the position.

The Athletic reported after the NFL Combine that the Jets will potentially add two veteran quarterbacks and a rookie this offseason. The veterans mentioned as options were Kirk Cousins, Malik Willis, Mac Jones, Kyler Murray, Tanner McKee and Derek Carr. As for the NFL Draft, the Jets have two first-round picks (No. 2 and 16), and Alabama prospect Ty Simpson could be an option on Day 1.

We'll know more about the Jets offense as the offseason progresses, and they have two significant free agents on the offensive line who could leave in Alijah Vera-Tucker and John Simpson. The Jets also have to find a No. 2 receiver behind Garrett Wilson, who was limited to seven games in 2025 due to a knee injury.

As you can see, there's a lot in flux for the Jets offense. But Hall is back for 2026, and we'll see if the Jets can work out a long-term deal.

We hope this doesn't get messy and that Hall will play out the 2026 campaign on a one-year, fully guaranteed $14.29 million contract. For what it's worth, Hall seems OK with the decision by the Jets. He wrote on X/Twitter, "Always been the type to be on myself. Been working ... see y'all soon."

Ideally, Hall would have hit the free agent market and joined a better offense, but that didn't happen. Now, if the Jets can improve on offense, even slightly, Hall could emerge as a No. 1 Fantasy running back in all leagues. That's what we're all hoping for in 2026.