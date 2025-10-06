Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Monday that Mauigoa will be fine after sustaining a foot injury in Sunday's 37-22 loss to the Cowboys, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The 2025 fifth-round pick from Miami played 62 total snaps (49 on defense, 13 on special teams) prior to sustaining his foot injury, recording four total tackles. Following Glenn's comments Monday, it appears Mauigoa avoided a serious issue and will travel with the team for the Week 6 matchup against the Broncos in London. However, if the injury is too much to overcome before Sunday, Mykal Walker could see increased work on the Jets' first-team defense.