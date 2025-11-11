Jets' Francisco Mauigoa: Considered full participant Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mauigoa (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Mauigoa was unable to clear concussion protocol prior to the team's 27-20 win over the Browns on Sunday, but he continues to trend in the right direction ahead of Week 11. The Jets held a walkthrough Monday and the linebacker will have two more chances to officially leave the concussion behind him this week before the team hosts the Patriots on Thursday night.
