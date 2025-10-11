Mauigoa (foot) does not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The rookie fifth-rounder appeared to sustain a foot injury during the Jets' Week 5 loss to the Cowboys. Mauigoa wasn't listed on the injury reports leading up to Sunday's game, so he'll be good to go for Sunday's game in London, England. He's logged 16 tackles (seven solo) through the first five regular-season games of his NFL career.