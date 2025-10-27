Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Monday that Mauigoa is in concussion protocol following Sunday's 39-38 win over the Bengals.

The rookie linebacker from Miami played 37 total snaps (19 on special teams, 18 on defense) and recorded four total tackles during Sunday's win, but he's now been placed in concussion protocol. Mauigoa must clear the NFL's five-step process before taking the field again, though he'll likely benefit from an extra week of rest with the Jets having a Week 9 bye.