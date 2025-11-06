Mauigoa (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Mauigoa entered the league's concussion protocol following the Jets' Week 8 win over the Bengals. He had additional time to progress in his recovery thanks to the Jets' Week 9 bye and was able to participate in Wednesday's practice. However, even if Mauigoa practices in full Thursday or Friday, he would need to be clear an evaluation from an independent neurologist in order to be allowed to play against the Browns on Sunday. The rookie fifth-rounder has 34 tackles (13 solo) through the first eight regular-season games of his NFL career.