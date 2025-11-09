Jets' Francisco Mauigoa: Not cleared to return Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mauigoa (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Mauigoa was able to log a full practice Friday, but he has not progressed through the league's five-step concussion protocol enough to be cleared to play Sunday. He'll need to be assessed and cleared by an independent neurologist in order to be available for the Jets' next game Thursday against the Patriots. Mauigoa's absence means Ja'Markis Weston, Kobe King and Mykal Walker are candidates to start at linebacker.
