Mauigoa (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.

The rookie fifth-round linebacker sustained a shoulder injury during the second quarter of this past Sunday's loss against the Dolphins and did not return. His practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his chances of playing against the Jaguars this Sunday. Kobe King and Mykal Walker would be in line for more defensive snaps if Mauigoa were to miss time.

