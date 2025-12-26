Jets' Francisco Mauigoa: Out for Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mauigoa (neck) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.
Mauigoa is now in line to miss his third consecutive game due to a neck injury sustained in the Week 14 loss to the Dolphins. The 2025 fifth-round pick from Miami has had a solid rookie campaign, recording 45 total tackles across 12 appearances. While he remains sidelined Sunday, expect Mykal Walker to have a larger role in the Jets' linebacker corps.
