Mauigoa (neck) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.

Mauigoa is now in line to miss his third consecutive game due to a neck injury sustained in the Week 14 loss to the Dolphins. The 2025 fifth-round pick from Miami has had a solid rookie campaign, recording 45 total tackles across 12 appearances. While he remains sidelined Sunday, expect Mykal Walker to have a larger role in the Jets' linebacker corps.

