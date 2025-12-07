Jets' Francisco Mauigoa: Possible concussion
Mauigoa is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
The rookie fifth-rounder took a hit to the head in the second quarter of Sunday's game and is being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return. Kobe King and Mykal Walker are the top candidates for more snaps at linebacker for as long as Mauigoa is out of the game.
