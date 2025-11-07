Mauigoa (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Mauigoa entered the leagues concussion protocol following the Jets' Week 8 win over the Bengals. The fifth-round rookie logged a full practice Friday and awaits the evaluation of an independent neurologist for permission to suit up for Sunday's game. As one of the Jets' starting outside linebackers, Mauigoa's potential absence would force either Mykal Walker, Ja'Markis Weston, or Kobe King into a starting role.