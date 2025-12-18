Mauigoa (neck) was estimated to be a non-participant at the Jets' walkthrough Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Mauigoa was sidelined for the team's Week 15 loss to the Jaguars due to a neck injury, and he appears to be still working his way back. The linebacker will have two more chances to return to practice before Sunday's contest against New Orleans. Mykal Walker would likely handle a larger workload again on defense in Week 16 if Mauigoa remains inactive.