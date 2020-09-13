Gore rushed six times for 24 yards but wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bills.

Gore took on a larger role in the second half after Le'Veon Bell left the game with a hamstring injury, though there weren't many rushing opportunities to go around with the Jets trying to dig out of a 21-0 hole. The Jets also have Josh Adams, who rushed twice for eight yards and a touchdown in garbage time, but coach Adam Gase's well-known affinity for Gore suggests the veteran would become New York's featured back should Bell have to join rookie La'Mical Perine (ankle) on the sidelines for the Week 2 clash with the 49ers or beyond.