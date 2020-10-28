Gore (hand) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear exactly what Gore is dealing with, but there's no indication that he's in danger of missing this Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs. Gore has missed just two games over the past 10 seasons, playing through plenty of injuries in that stretch. His role has been steady even though tookie La'Michal Perine has led the Jets' backfield in snaps over the last two games, as Gore has recorded 130 yards from scrimmage on 26 touches in that stretch.