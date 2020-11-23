Gore carried 15 times for 61 yards and a touchdown while catching both his targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Chargers.

Gore led the team in carries by seven and averaged a respectable 4.1 yards per tote against a solid defensive unit. He scored a one-yard touchdown in the third quarter to end a touchdown drought that dated back to Week 3 of last season. The veteran now has double-digit carries in seven of his last eight games, but his fantasy value has been marginal due to weak yardage output and the aforementioned lack of touchdowns. With that said, Gore will look to build on this relatively production effort next Sunday against a beatable Dolphins run defense.