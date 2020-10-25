Gore rushed 11 times for 60 yards in Sunday's 18-10 loss to Buffalo. He wasn't targeted in the passing game.

Coach Adam Gase promised to get rookie La'Mical Perine more involved, and that's exactly what he did, as Perine finished with 11 carries and two catches on three targets. Gore outproduced Perine 60-49 on the ground, but it was the rookie who scored New York's only touchdown with a nice dive to the pylon from five yards out. There's little reason for the 0-7 Jets to give the 37-year-old Gore much work at Perine's expense moving forward, but Gore has carried the ball at least nine times in each of the past six games, and he'll likely see similar usage in Week 8 against the Chiefs.