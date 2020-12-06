site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Frank Gore: Exits Sunday's game
Gore won't return to Sunday's game against the Raiders after sustaining a concussion.
With Gore now sidelined after just one carry for two yards Sunday, Ty Johnson and Josh Adams will be called upon to handle the team's Week 13 rushing duties.
