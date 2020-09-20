Gore rushed 21 times for 63 yards and failed to bring in either of his two targets in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the 49ers.

Gore took on a workhorse role with Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) out, but he averaged a meager 3.0 yards per carry. The top four wide receivers on New York's depth chart are all injured, so the team continued to feed Gore despite trailing in the game from the very first play. Expect a similar game plan when New York travels to Indianapolis to take on another one of Gore's former teams.