Gore carried the ball 23 times for 59 yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 23-20 upset of the Rams.

The veteran back saw his largest workload of the season on an afternoon when the Jets led for most of the game. While the extra touches didn't turn into much yardage, Gore did punch in a one-yard score in the third quarter for his second TD of the year. Ty Johnson saw only nine touches, though he also found the end zone, and Gore still appears to be coach Adam Gase's preferred early-down and short-yardage option heading into a Week 16 home tilt against the Browns.