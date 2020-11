Gore rushed 12 times for 46 yards and caught both of his targets for 13 yards in Monday night's 30-27 loss to the Patriots.

Gore's touch tally trumped fellow tailback La'Mical Perine's eight, as did his yardage total compared to the rookie's 38 combined. Nonetheless, it was another solid but unspectacular outing for the veteran, who still hasn't scored this season. The 37-year-old will now embark on a welcomed bye week before turning his attention to a matchup against the Chargers in Week 11.