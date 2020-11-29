Gore rushed 18 times for 74 yards and caught all three of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Dolphins.

Gore returned to lead back duties with La'Mical Perine (ankle) out, but the entire Jets offense struggled to get going, and Gore didn't help by getting stuffed on a pivotal 4th-and-1 run deep in Dolphins territory with the Jets trailing 13-3 in the third quarter. With Perine on IR, Gore should maintain a high volume floor in Week 13 against a Raiders defense that has struggled to defend the run, but expectations should be tempered for the 37-year-old running back, who has found the end zone just once all season despite his prominent role in the league-worst Jets offense.