Jets' Frank Gore: Getting chance with Jets

Gore agreed Tuesday with the Jets on a one-year contract, the running back's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Though Gore was most interested in reuniting with his hometown Dolphins this offseason to potentially cap off his career, he'll instead latch on with one of Miami's AFC East rivals for his 16th NFL season. The soon-to-be 37-year-old's familiarity with Jets coach Adam Gase from their time together with the Dolphins during the 2018 season likely factored heavily into Gore's decision to join New York. After averaging a career-low 3.6 yards per carry with Buffalo in 2019 and providing little impact as a pass catcher, Gore doesn't appear to have much left to offer from an on-field perspective at this stage of his career. Expect him to handle only a limited role behind lead back Le'Veon Bell, with much of Gore's work likely to come in short-yardage situations.

