Gore carried the ball eight times for 23 yards and caught his only target for eight yards in Sunday's 40-3 loss to the Seahawks.

The veteran's 31 scrimmage yards actually led the Jets backfield, although Josh Adams (eight touches for 30 scrimmage yards) and Ty Johnson (eight carries for 16 rushing yards) saw comparable workloads. Gore is likely headed for another poor performance in Week 15's road clash with the Rams, especially if he remains stuck in a committee.