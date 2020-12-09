Gore (concussion) is slated to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
While Gore is still in the NFL's concussion protocol at this stage, coach Adam Gase thinks that there's a good chance the veteran running back can play Sunday against the Seahawks. If Gore does end up suiting up this weekend, it wouldn't surprise us if he lost backfield touches to Ty Johnson, who carried 22 times for 104 yards and a TD and caught two passes for 13 yards in relief of Gore in the Jets' Week 13 loss to the Raiders.