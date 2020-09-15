Gore is expected to serve as the Jets' starting running back Sunday against the 49ers after Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve, Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press reports.

Bell's placement on IR means he'll be sidelined for at least three games, clearing the way for take the top spot on the depth chart. Though Bell missed the entire second half of the Jets' Week 1 loss to the Bills with the injury, a negative game script left limited work available for Gore, an early-down specialist who doesn't represent much of a passing threat. Gore still managed 24 yards on six carries across his 14 offensive snaps, and he should see his workload pick up against San Francisco if the Jets can avoid falling into an early double-digit deficit. La'Mical Perine (ankle) is on hand as a change-of-pace option, though it's not a lock that he'll be available for Week 2. The Jets will likely promote Josh Adams -- who split work with Gore in Week 1 after Bell's early exit -- from their practice squad in the coming days, and the team could look to add a running back outside the organization to provide some more depth at the position.