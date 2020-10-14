Gore could handle more touches following news that the Jets released Le'Veon Bell on Tuesday.

We already got a taste of how the Jets' backfield shapes up without Bell, as the star running back missed three games with a hamstring injury. During that stretch, Gore averaged 17 touches per game. The 37-year-old didn't turn it into much production, recording no touchdowns and an average of 53.7 yards from scrimmage per game. However, Gore's consistent volume should make him a decent fantasy stash that can be used in a pinch. Rookie La'Mical Perine could see a bump in usage as well.