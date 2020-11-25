Gore appears set to serve as the Jets' de facto No. 1 running back following the placement of La'Mical Perine (ankle) on injured reserve, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Gore had been splitting time roughly evenly with Perine prior to the rookie's injury, and the veteran could realistically now find himself in position to handle 15-plus weekly touches. Such a role wouldn't even be too far off Gore's usual gig with the Jets, as he's handled double-digit touches in nine of 10 appearances this season. Ty Johnson is a candidate to complement Gore in a change-of-pace role, while Josh Adams has been signed to the active roster as added depth.