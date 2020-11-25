Gore appears set to serve as the Jets' clear No. 1 running back for at least the next three games following the placement of La'Mical Perine (ankle) on injured reserve earlier this week, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Gore had been splitting time with Perine before the rookie injured his ankle Week 11 against the Chargers, but the veteran could now realistically find himself in position to handle 15-plus touches per game in the absence of Perine. Ty Johnson is a candidate to complement Gore in a change-of-pace role, while Josh Adams has been signed to the active roster as added depth.