Gore carried the ball 11 times for 46 yards and caught all four of his targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Dolphins.

While the numbers were modest, it was Gore's most productive game of the season so far in terms of scrimmage yards. His role on the ground didn't seem to change with Le'Veon Bell no longer around, but Gore did see season highs in targets and receptions. The veteran RB should again head the Jets' backfield in Week 7 against the Bills.