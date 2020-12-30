The Jets placed Gore (lung) on injured reserve Wednesday, Andy Vasquez of USA Today reports.
Gore suffered a lung contusion in last week's win over the Browns and had already been ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Patriots. Though Gore has offered no indication that he intends to retire after this season, it's fair to wonder if the 37-year-old running back's time in the NFL is over. Prior to sustaining his injury last week, Gore raised his season rushing yardage total to exactly 653, allowing him to reach 16,000 yards for his career. Only Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726) have more.