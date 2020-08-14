Gore was held out of Friday's practice with a hamstring injury, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News suggests the injury isn't considered serious. Gore has a month to get healthy before the start of the regular season, plus he already has experience working with Adam Gase (for the Dolphins in 2018). The 37-year-old figures to serve as Le'Veon Bell's backup, though his absence from practice could create an opportunity for La'Mical Perine, Kenneth Dixon or Josh Adams to make an impression.